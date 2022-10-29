Check your storage units; 2 arrested in break-ins, more expected

Harrison is charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault after he allegedly struck a woman with his car Oct. 3 in the 5000 block of Washington Road south of Piqua as he was fleeing a residence after burglarizing it, Duchak said. He also is charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools.

Peters is charged with receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine. He also is on probation for receiving stolen property.

“The investigation is ongoing, additional arrests and charges will be forthcoming,” Duchak said.

Detectives have executed five search warrants in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties, where they recovered countless pieces of property stolen mostly from self-storage facilities.

Anyone renting a storage unit is urged to make sure it has not been broken into. If the unit has been entered and property stolen, contact detective Lt. Jason Moore at 937-440-6085 ext. 3991 or moore.jason@miamicountyso.com or report to local law enforcement.