Chi-Chi’s Mexican restaurants expected to make a comeback

Credit: Chi-Chi's Restaurants, LLC Credit: Chi-Chi's Restaurants, LLC

McDermott is planning to open restaurant locations in 2025, a press release said. It is unknown where the first Chi-Chi’s will open.

“I still have fond memories of growing up in the Chi-Chi’s restaurants that my father built throughout their time, instilling in me the passion and determination to pursue my own career in the restaurant industry,” said McDermott, founder of Chi-Chi’s Restaurants, LLC, the new company formed to revive Chi-Chi’s. “We have seen the impact our restaurant has had on individuals and families across the country and believe there is a strong opportunity to bring the brand back in a way that resonates with today’s consumer — an updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor.”

Chi-Chi’s opened its first location in the region across from the Dayton Mall in the former Totenko building in 1980. The Dayton Daily News reported in January of 1980 the restaurant chain was opening its 11th location in Des Moines, Iowa and had 10 other restaurants under construction.

Credit: Dayton Daily News Archives Credit: Dayton Daily News Archives

A spokesperson for Chi-Chi’s told this news outlet at the time, the average dinner check at the restaurant was $6.50 including one cocktail.

McDermott’s father, Marnot, founded the restaurant in 1975 with former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee. The chain grew to more than 200 locations nationwide, but after a series of ownership changes, it closed in 2004.

“McDermott, who has built his career in the restaurant industry with brands like Kona Grill and Rojo Mexican Grill, is determined to honor his family’s legacy by combining the classic Chi-Chi’s restaurant experience with modern influences,” the release said.

As new restaurant locations open, Chi-Chi’s packaged salsas, tortillas and seasonings will continue to be available.