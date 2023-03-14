Chief: Health issue may have contributed to deadly Troy crash

A 50-year-old man died following a crash Monday evening that snapped a utility pole in Troy.
The crash victim was identified Tuesday as Richard Lenigar of Troy by Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney.
Crews were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of McKraig Avenue to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a pole.
Lenigar, who was the only occupant, was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
McKinney said it is unknown why Lenigar lost control, but that he has some serious health conditions that may have contributed to the crash.
Also, there was no evidence of braking, said the chief, who added that speed appeared to be a factor in the seriousness of the crash.
AES Ohio replaced the pole at the scene, McKinney said.
