Child development programs implement DOD priority policy

Kristine Freels, 88th Force Support Squadron director, said child development center staff members are currently assessing their waitlist to determine which military members are on it, how long they have been on it and how long it could take for them to receive care before further determinations can be made as to prioritization of the list. Wright-Patt’s child development centers, youth center and family child care are affected by the policy.

“With our COVID-19 ratios, we are not making many changes at all right now,” Freels said. “We’ve had to decrease our staff/child ratios in the centers; we are caring for fewer than half the children we would under normal circumstances. We have fewer children in the classrooms so we can minimize groups and also ensure there is enough space between people,” she said.