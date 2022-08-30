Child found wandering in Kettering reunited with family

A child in diapers found wandering Tuesday afternoon in Kettering has been reunited with his family.
The boy, about 3 or 4, was found sometime around 2:20 p.m. on Powhattan Place near Dorothy Lane, the Kettering Police Department posted on social media.
The boy has since been returned to his parents, police said.
