dayton-daily-news logo
X

Child found wandering in Kettering reunited with family

Kettering will spend $550,000 more for the multi-million-dollar renovation of its police headquarters, citing unexpected costs due - in part - to “building deficiencies,” records show. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Kettering will spend $550,000 more for the multi-million-dollar renovation of its police headquarters, citing unexpected costs due - in part - to “building deficiencies,” records show. FILE

Local News
By
20 minutes ago

A child in diapers found wandering Tuesday afternoon in Kettering has been reunited with his family.

The boy, about 3 or 4, was found sometime around 2:20 p.m. on Powhattan Place near Dorothy Lane, the Kettering Police Department posted on social media.

The boy has since been returned to his parents, police said.

In Other News
1
Only abortion provider in Dayton area to close doors next month
2
UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old Springboro woman found safe
3
Job fairs at Dayton Post Office every Friday in September
4
Vegetation removal has most of Indian Lake ready for boaters, officials...
5
Long decline in gas prices may reverse temporarily after refinery fire

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top