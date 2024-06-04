Child shot in Trotwood after children find loaded firearm in home

A child was shot Sunday in Trotwood after unattended children found a loaded firearm.

Trotwood police and medics were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Outer Belle Road for a shooting.

One child suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Trotwood police.

The incident is under investigation and no additional information will be released, police said.

The Trotwood Police Department offers the following safety reminders for people with a gun and children in the same home:

  • Guns should be stored unloaded and in a locked location that is out of the reach and sight of children.
  • All handguns and other firearms should be equipped with approved child-resistant gunlocks.
  • Ammunition should be stored in a separate locked location that is not accessible to children.
  • Keys and lock combinations should be hidden and the locations never revealed in front of children.
  • Never leave guns on a nightstand, table, or other place where a small child can gain access as it may lead to injuries and fatalities.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

