Child shot in Trotwood after children find loaded firearm in home

A child was shot Sunday in Trotwood after unattended children found a loaded firearm.
Trotwood police and medics were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Outer Belle Road for a shooting.
One child suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Trotwood police.
The incident is under investigation and no additional information will be released, police said.
The Trotwood Police Department offers the following safety reminders for people with a gun and children in the same home:
- Guns should be stored unloaded and in a locked location that is out of the reach and sight of children.
- All handguns and other firearms should be equipped with approved child-resistant gunlocks.
- Ammunition should be stored in a separate locked location that is not accessible to children.
- Keys and lock combinations should be hidden and the locations never revealed in front of children.
- Never leave guns on a nightstand, table, or other place where a small child can gain access as it may lead to injuries and fatalities.
In Other News
1
Interactive: See how home sale prices have changed over decade in your...
2
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Clayton; car driver arrested
3
Wright Patterson wing expands life-saving partnership with UC Health
4
Joby steps into flight autonomy arena with new acquisiton
5
West Carrollton to fill vacant school board seat next week
About the Author