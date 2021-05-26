Children, families moved due to ‘horrific’ conditions at Dayton apartments, officials say

Multiple families, including many children, were moved into hotels and temporary housing Tuesday night and early this morning after officials say they discovered “horrific” conditions in a northwest Dayton apartment building.
Residents of an apartment building at 1119 Linda Vista Ave. were living in an untenable and crisis situation, said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.
Dickstein said multiple city departments and outside agencies helped manage the crisis.
“All of the residents have been moved and relocated to a nearby hotel,” she said. “The Foodbank and St. Vincent will provide meals going forward.”
Dickstein said the city’s housing department will hold the property owner accountable, and residents will remain at the hotel until the problems with the property are fixed.
Or, she said, they may be helped to find new permanent housing.
“It was a traumatic situation, that no one should have to endure,” said Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims Jr.