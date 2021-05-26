Children services reform bill following Dayton child’s death passes House

House Bill 4 would require children services agencies to disclose confidential information discovered during a child abuse or neglect investigation to federal, state and local government entities, and requires cross-reporting from children services agencies and law enforcement, including written notice of a receipt of report or close of an investigation.

“This bill will protect our vulnerable children and encourage more collaboration in getting them the help they need in order to prevent tragedies like this from happening again,” said state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, one of the bill’s sponsors.