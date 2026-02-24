Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud scheme targeting elderly

The scheme defrauded more than $9.5 million from older Americans in at least 14 states, a federal indictment read. He reportedly personally picked up more than $500,000 in cash and gold from victims.

The Fairborn man was defrauded out of at least $239,000 from his personal savings, according to court records. Two people in Green Twp. in Hamilton County lost at least $1.5 million.

As part of the scheme, He and others convinced victims their bank accounts were compromised or tied to criminal drug money or money laundering, an indictment stated.

Participants told victims there was a warrant for their arrest or their savings would be seized, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Victims were convinced to withdraw cash from their personal accounts so it could be transferred to so-called government-controlled accounts and “legalized” or “cleaned,” according to court records.

He and others allegedly used encrypted messaging apps, such as WeChat, WhatsApp, UltraView and AnyDesk to communicate with each other and victims.

They also impersonated officials from the Federal Trade Commission, Federal Communications Commission and Federal Reserve Bank, an indictment stated.

From February through April 2024, He went to at least six states to pick up approximately 17 packages of cash or gold from victims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The packages had $35,000 to $73,000 in cash or gold.

He was living in Los Angeles illegally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was arrested on April 4, 2024, after traveling to Ohio to reportedly pick up funds from a victim.

“This sort of conspiracy uses deceptive tactics and fear to steal millions of dollars in savings and retirement accounts from hardworking Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II. “My office will do everything we can to protect our elderly citizens. And we want folks to be aware of these schemes so they can protect themselves from future fraud attempts.”

In November 2024, He pleaded guilty conspiring to commit wire and bank fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.