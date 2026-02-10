Chipotle, Goodwill coming to Tipp City

The second project is a Chipotle at the former Burger King location.

“This project is also active, though similarly in the pre-construction phase. Site planning and approvals are progressing, but a definitive construction start has not yet been set,” Spring said. “The momentum on these two developments is a positive signal. They reflect continued interest and confidence in Tipp City as a strong retail and service market, and they help reinforce the broader economic development efforts underway by activating key sites and increasing foot traffic in existing centers.”

No agreement has been reached for the Long property off County Road 25A and Ohio State Route 571 even though local rumor says otherwise, said City Manager Eric Mack.

The city is working with Woodard Development of Dayton on a development plan for the shopping center and the area near the I-75 and Ohio State Route 571 interchange.