Chipotle to open in Miami Twp. with drive-thru pickup lane

This location will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Chipotle is currently featuring a Mexican-inspired smoked brisket for a limited time. It’s described as being tender, hand-chopped, seasoned and finished with a unique brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers.

The Miami Twp. location marks the 21st Chipotle restaurant in the Dayton region from Troy to Springboro. In Aug. 2024, a new Chipotle restaurant opened at 1033 S. Main St. in Centerville.

Chipotle is hiring for this location. There are on average 30 jobs per location with a variety of benefits including a debt-free college degree program, access to mental healthcare and bonuses, the spokeswoman said.

The restaurant is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.chipotle.com.