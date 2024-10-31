Chipotle to open in Miami Twp. with drive-thru pickup lane

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill location is opening in the Dayton region on Friday, Nov. 1.
The restaurant is located at 5850 N. Springboro Pike near Meijer in Miami Twp.
This location will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
Chipotle is currently featuring a Mexican-inspired smoked brisket for a limited time. It’s described as being tender, hand-chopped, seasoned and finished with a unique brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers.
The Miami Twp. location marks the 21st Chipotle restaurant in the Dayton region from Troy to Springboro. In Aug. 2024, a new Chipotle restaurant opened at 1033 S. Main St. in Centerville.
Chipotle is hiring for this location. There are on average 30 jobs per location with a variety of benefits including a debt-free college degree program, access to mental healthcare and bonuses, the spokeswoman said.
The restaurant is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.chipotle.com.
