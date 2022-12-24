Christmas Day to bring reprieve from strong winds, temperatures to rise this week

Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said Friday that road conditions would remain precarious as long as strong winds continued causing dangerous snow drifts.

Frigid temperatures also left crews unable to melt ice on the roads, Gruner said.

“De-icers don’t work at these temperatures very well, so we won’t be able to really clear the roads until the winds die down and the temperature goes up a little bit,” he said.

Gruner said that, ideally, temperatures need to be at least 10 degrees for de-icing efforts to be effective.

“We can melt it below zero, but it’s expensive and we don’t have enough material to do that for all the county roads,” he said.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning reminded residents to use caution when maneuvering near or around snow plow trucks.

“When you see our crews out there, make sure you’re giving them plenty of room to work,” he said. “Plows are going to drive slower than normal traffic and they often have to make turnaround on their routes.”

Bruning said there were 62 instances of ODOT snow plows getting hit by surrounding traffic during this winter weather event.

“This can happen when people try to crowd up against the plow,” he said. “Plow trucks are big, they’re huge ... so, to get too close in situations of lower visibility, that’s when crashes happen.”

St. Vincent de Paul warming centers are open at 120 W. Apple St. in Dayton for women and families and at 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave. for men around the clock throughout the weekend.

The city of Fairborn has established warming stations within the lobby of the police department and all fire stations. These will remain open around the clock, according to Meghan Howard, communications manager.

Miami Valley Harm Reduction Ohio, out of Miami County, distributed clothing items — including over 200 socks, 80 gloves, and more — to help individuals prepare for the winter storm. They passed out items in Dayton and Montgomery County, including on Xenia Avenue and Miller Lane.

Tonya Catron is the founder of the organization, and she runs it with her husband, Michael Catron. They were inspired to help others after going through their own experience with houselessness.

“Once upon a time, we didn’t have a house either,” Tonya Catron said. “We believe that people deserve housing. It’s a human right ... We’ve been there, and it’s our mission to give back.”

As part of their organization’s mission, they also handed out over 80 Narcan kits over the past few days. They also drove individuals from Miami County to St. Vincent de Paul’s warming centers in Dayton for shelter during the winter storm.

Those who would like to help or donate to Miami Valley Harm Reduction Ohio can call 937-203-8951.

“That’s how we’ve made it, only by donation,” Catron said. “It’s really amazing to see the community come together.”