House fire starts near Christmas tree, displaces Miamisburg family

A house fire that broke out Christmas Eve has displaced a Miamisburg family.
Crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the house in the 2200 block of Appleblossom Drive.
The fire started near the Christmas tree in the living room, and was reported by a neighbor, according to 911 records from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Heavy flames were reported the back side of the house, with fire extending into the attic when firefighters responded, according to initial reports.
Everyone in the house was able to escape without injuries, and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
Crews also requested a salt truck because water hoses used to douse the fire created icy conditions.