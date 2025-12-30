Christmas trees can be donated at area state park in Warren County

ODNR said songbirds like cardinals, chickadees, titmice, nuthatches and wrens travel in and out of brush piles for food, nesting and to escape predators. Small mammals such as rabbits and chipmunks also use brush piles for shelter and raising young and brush piles provide shelter for insects as well.

The trees can also be used for composting and mulch.

Before repurposing or disposing of a live-cut Christmas tree, people should remember to remove all trimmings including tinsel, garland, lights and ornaments as these can be harmful to the environment and wildlife, according to ODNR.

It is recommended to obtain proper permission before discarding a tree on public or private property, and can result in a litter violation if a person does not.

People in this area can drop off their undecorated tree at the North Pool Boat Ramp at Caesar Creek State Park, 8570 E. State Route 73, Waynesville, until Friday, Jan. 16. Trees are used to create fish habitat.

The Division of Wildlife places recycled live-cut Christmas trees at select wildlife areas and public lakes around Ohio each winter. The trees are bundled together and weighed down so they sink to the bottom of lakes, attracting fish and providing cover.

An interactive lake map showing where trees are placed is available at wildohio.gov and on the HuntFish OH mobile app.

ODNR said anglers can use these spots, which are often productive for both panfish and their larger predators.

Sunken trees provide structure for baitfish, which attract sport fish like crappie, bluegill and largemouth bass.

Decomposing trees also feed zooplankton, which provide food for aquatic invertebrates and attract larger fish.

Private pond owners may also want to consider repurposing trees to add habitat to their ponds, according to ODNR.