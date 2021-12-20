Cincinnati Bell to open downtown Dayton market headquarters

Cincinnati Bell announced that it will open a retail store and business office at 230 Webster St., in the former Barry Staff headquarters.
The location will open in the spring of 2022, Cincinnati Bell said.
The Barry Staff location was sold earlier this month, Montgomery County property records show. 230 Webster St. LLC purchased the industrial warehouse-zoned property from 22 S. Jefferson St. LLC on Dec. 6, according to the date given by property records.
Dayton’s Woodard Development acquired the building from BarryStaff in November, Cincinnati Bell said in a release. Woodard has been working with Cincinnati Bell to explore locations in Dayton, and the Barry property was a natural fit for the needs of the combined retail and business office use, the telecommunications company said.
Cincinnati Bell’s 1,500-square-foot retail store will feature smart devices from brands including Amazon, Google, Ring, Apple and eero, the business said.
“The space will also serve as a business office for Cincinnati Bell’s growing team of account executives who support business customers across Dayton that increasingly depend on technology solutions such as Wi-Fi, analytics, and engagement software to drive business outcomes,” Cincinnati Bell said.
“Cincinnati Bell’s new office and retail store in Dayton reflects our commitment to serving this amazing community,” Jason Praeter, president and general manager of Cincinnati Bell’s entertainment and communications business, said in the company’s announcement Monday. “We are thrilled to be part of the excitement of downtown Dayton.”
“We have partnered with Cincinnati Bell on multiple projects and embraced the opportunity to work with them to create a Dayton headquarters,” said Jason Woodard, principal of Woodard Development. “Their aggressive investment in the market and support of the area technology businesses will be a major benefit to the continued growth of high-wage jobs in the market.”
