Cincinnati Bell to open downtown Dayton market headquarters

“The space will also serve as a business office for Cincinnati Bell’s growing team of account executives who support business customers across Dayton that increasingly depend on technology solutions such as Wi-Fi, analytics, and engagement software to drive business outcomes,” Cincinnati Bell said.

“Cincinnati Bell’s new office and retail store in Dayton reflects our commitment to serving this amazing community,” Jason Praeter, president and general manager of Cincinnati Bell’s entertainment and communications business, said in the company’s announcement Monday. “We are thrilled to be part of the excitement of downtown Dayton.”

“We have partnered with Cincinnati Bell on multiple projects and embraced the opportunity to work with them to create a Dayton headquarters,” said Jason Woodard, principal of Woodard Development. “Their aggressive investment in the market and support of the area technology businesses will be a major benefit to the continued growth of high-wage jobs in the market.”