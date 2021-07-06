Citizens Police Academy returns to West Carrollton

According to, Police Sgt. Nathan Biggs, “We hold class one day each week and cover a lot of topics over the course. Participants get to experience the same type of training that we do and by the same instructors that train the police officers. Students also go on ‘ride-a-longs’ with police officers to observe their daily duties and experiences. It’s a great way to show our citizens what we every day.”

The training topics include traffic stops, detective investigations and crime-scene evidence processing, how and why Tasers are used, and West Carrollton’s use-of-force policy and ‘laws of arrest.’ There are 25 slots available for the program, and Biggs wants to fill them all.