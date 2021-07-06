Citizens Police Academy returns to West Carrollton

The West Carrollton Police Department will host its 16th Citizens’ Police Academy this fall, which will take place on Wednesdays, 6:30-9 p.m. from Sept. 1 to Nov. 3 at the West Carrollton police department.
According to, Police Sgt. Nathan Biggs, “We hold class one day each week and cover a lot of topics over the course. Participants get to experience the same type of training that we do and by the same instructors that train the police officers. Students also go on ‘ride-a-longs’ with police officers to observe their daily duties and experiences. It’s a great way to show our citizens what we every day.”
The training topics include traffic stops, detective investigations and crime-scene evidence processing, how and why Tasers are used, and West Carrollton’s use-of-force policy and ‘laws of arrest.’ There are 25 slots available for the program, and Biggs wants to fill them all.
To apply for the academy, download the application from the website, www.westcarrollton.org/citizens-police-academy, or pick it up at the Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Completed forms can be emailed to nbiggs@westcarrollton.org or returned to Biggs at 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, OH 45449. The deadline for applications is August 1.