City Barbeque, a Best of Dayton winner, celebrates 25 years with throwback prices, giveaways

City Barbeque won Best BBQ in our 2024 Best of Dayton contest and this year it is celebrating 25 years of business.

“We just wanted to have a local barbeque joint, a business in the community,” said City Barbeque founder and chairman Rick Malir. “We’ve spent every day of those 25 years working to serve the best barbeque we can and welcome every person to our place like family. We knew we wanted to get just a little bit better every day, and I’m proud to say we’re delivering on that promise. But we’re just getting started: There are so many stories to tell and City Barbeque traditions to share.”