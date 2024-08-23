City Barbeque, a Best of Dayton winner, celebrates 25 years with throwback prices, giveaways

City Barbeque won Best BBQ in our 2024 Best of Dayton contest and this year it is celebrating 25 years of business.
“We just wanted to have a local barbeque joint, a business in the community,” said City Barbeque founder and chairman Rick Malir. “We’ve spent every day of those 25 years working to serve the best barbeque we can and welcome every person to our place like family. We knew we wanted to get just a little bit better every day, and I’m proud to say we’re delivering on that promise. But we’re just getting started: There are so many stories to tell and City Barbeque traditions to share.”
To celebrate 25 years, City Barbeque will feature giveaways throughout August and September, as well as throwback prices on Sept. 25.
Smokehouse Stories Giveaway
- Customers will have the chance to win a luxury stay in Hocking Hills, two tickets to the Memphis in May BBQ Competition, City Barbeque merch or free barbeque by sharing their fondest memories of City Barbeque at smokehousestories.com. City Barbeque will select more than 50 entries at random to win.
Wayback Wednesday
- On Sept. 25, City Barbeque will offer 25-year-old prices on select menu items like hand-pulled pork, turkey breast or Texas-style sausage with slaw for $4.95. Restaurants will also have a full slab of St. Louis-cut ribs with Texas toast for $19.99.
- In addition, the first 100 guests at each location will receive a mystery scratch-off card with a barcode for redemption that can be used as early as the next day. Prizes include a free two meats, two sides sampler, $5 off $25 purchase, free shareable item with purchase or a free drink. One person will win a $100 gift card.
The celebration does not stop there. City Rewards members will receive exclusive anniversary offers, as well as new members.
MORE DETAILS
City Barbeque operates in 10 states across the country. Teams at more than 70 locations smoke meats on site over local hickory wood and prepare homemade sides and desserts fresh every day.
Nearby locations include 6549 Miller Lane in Dayton, 2001 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, 2330 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 5 E. Franklin St. in Centerville.
