City docs point to significant expansion plans at Modula’s Franklin plant

Modula, an Italian company that manufactures automated storage systems, plans a 170,000-square-foot expansion to its Commerce Center Drive plant, according to city of Franklin documents.

An applicant to Franklin planners, MV Commercial Construction, LLC, requested approval of a major site plan to construct a 170,000-square-foot building addition to the existing Modula facility.

Franklin Planning Commission approved the plan Wednesday evening.

“We are excited about the expansion of Modula in the city of Franklin,” Franklin Mayor Brent Centers said in a statement Thursday. “As Franklin continues to grow and transform, businesses like Modula are a critical component to our success. We look forward to additional exciting announcements of growth efforts in Warren County.”

Questions about the project were shared with a spokesman for JobsOhio, the state’s private jobs creation and development arm.

A receptionist at Modula’s operation in Franklin took a message seeking comment from company Chief Executive Antonio Pagano.

A message was also left for a spokeswoman for the city of Franklin.

The city of Franklin has been working on significant redevelopment the past few years. That includes a $13 million revitalization of Main Street that the city hopes will help attract more business downtown, plus the purchase of the former Franklin Boxboard property at Sixth and Riley for future development. The school district is building new bond levy-funded schools, and the city has a long-term vision for new development along the riverfront.

Modula purchased the building in question, a former Dayton Daily News print technology center easily visible off Interstate 75, in 2019. At the time, the acquiring company brought about 100 jobs to the site.

Cox Media Group Ohio previously owned and occupied the 252,000-square-foot building, printing its local newspapers there before moving that work to an Indianapolis production facility.

