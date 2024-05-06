City may help bring new homes to Old North Dayton

Dayton city commissioners this week may vote on an agreement that would provide $1.5 million to Civitas Development Group.

The funding is part of the Dayton Recovery Plan, which is the city’s blueprint for how it plans to spend the $138 million it received in federal COVID relief aid.

The city issued a notice of funding opportunities in early 2023 for an area it has called “The Point.”

The city received just one proposal, which was determined to be outside of the target funding range, says a memo from Steve Gondol, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

The city and Citywide pursued a development partner for the site and selected Civitas as the prospective developer, Gondol said.

Civitas plans to construct four buildings, each with four units, that face Keowee and Valley streets.

“The development capitalizes on the main roadway and open space investments in the vicinity and will significantly improve this major gateway area to north Dayton,” Gondol’s memo states.