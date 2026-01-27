City of Dayton experiencing phone outage, 911 services still available

The City of Dayton is reporting a phone system outage Tuesday morning, however, 911 services are still working.
People attempting to contact the city can email paydaytonwater@daytonohio.gov. or visit www.daytonohio.gov and click the “chat” button to speak with a live agent.
"We are currently experiencing a phone system outage and are working diligently to restore service," read a statement from the city. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”
In Other News
1
Springfield gets new beyond-visual-line-of-sight facility
2
FirstEnergy trial begins: CEO accused of leading Ohio’s biggest bribery...
3
Here’s how local road crews are working to clear off, maintain roadways
4
How Wright-Patterson AFB is digging out from Sunday’s record snowfall
5
Editor’s read: What we’re working on for you on Tuesday, Jan. 27
About the Author