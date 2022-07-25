City of Dayton urging more residents to grab aggregation savings

About 35,000 households in Dayton were automatically enrolled in the city’s relaunched aggregation program, Joseph said.

But he said probably an additional 20,000 households are paying more than they need to for electricity and could trim their costs by joining the city’s program.

Dayton residents can find out if they are in the aggregation program by looking at the second page of their electric bills and finding the area where it says supply charges, Joseph said.

“If that does not say AEP Energy, that means you are not on the renewable energy plan that we have worked out for 100% renewable energy that is cheaper than other offers you are going to see other places,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption Meg Maloney, a sustainability specialist with the city of Dayton, speaks at a recent city commission meeting about energy aggregation. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Meg Maloney, a sustainability specialist with the city of Dayton, speaks at a recent city commission meeting about energy aggregation. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Eligible Dayton residents and small businesses will receive 100% renewable energy at the price of about 7.45 cents per kilowatt for the next year, which is lower than AES’ standard offer rate of 10.9 cents per kilowatt, said Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council, which served as Dayton energy broker and helped the city obtain a fixed-term rate.

“The reason it is cheaper is because the city of Dayton leadership, along with SOPEC and AEP Energy, together were able to lock in rates for eligible residents and small businesses prior to the energy market going up,” said Philip Leppla, southwest Ohio director and in-house counsel for SOPEC.

The council estimates that the program will save participants in Dayton’s program about $10 million over the next 12 months.

The average Dayton household should save $300 or more on electric costs in the first year, said Meg Maloney, a sustainability specialist with the city.

About 34,000 Dayton households automatically enrolled in the aggregation program, she said, and only about 3% of residents and small businesses chose to opt out.

Some residents and small businesses are already enrolled in a supply agreement, but they can switch to Dayton’s program if the rate is cheaper, Maloney said.

Some supply agreements have a termination fee, so residents should talk with their suppliers before enrolling in the city’s program, she said.

Community members can contact the city of Dayton call center at 937-333-3333 or the AEP Energy call center at 877-648-1937.