City of Trotwood awarded by state following clean 2020 audit

TROTWOOD — The city of Trotwood was recently presented with the Ohio Auditor of State Award with Distinction for the city’s 2020 comprehensive annual financial report.
The state auditor’s office audits nearly 6,000 entities each year, and only 4% are eligible for this award. To be eligible, the city must have a clean audit report with no significant deficiencies or findings, no material citations or weaknesses, no single audit findings, and no questionable costs.
The award was presented during a recent city council meeting by Joseph Braden, on behalf of Faber.
“I want to recognize all the council members, the mayor, city manager, who have all done a fantastic job watching over every tax dollar here in Trotwood,” Braden said. “I also would like to recognize Chris Peeples and Julie Kilbarger in the finance department for their exceptional commitment to fiscal integrity.”
