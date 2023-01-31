City of Trotwood seeks voter approval of tax levy renewal for fire, EMS services

“(This levy) allows Trotwood Fire & Rescue to keep current fire stations and equipment in service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” he said.

Revenue from the levy also provides funding necessary for community and school education programs and for continuing education for personnel, Pope said.

If approved, the cost of the levy would continue to be $72.06 for the owner of a $50,000 property and $144.13 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home.

In 2021, Trotwood voters approved a similar request for renewal of a five-year, 5.75-mill operating levy. That levy funds about 60% of the city’s police services, as well as administrative, planning and zoning, parks and recreations, and other essential services.

In November 2022, Trotwood voters approved a new five-year, 0.5% income tax that will generate money for road improvements. That levy is estimated to provide around $1 million per year in additional revenue and will allow the city to pave about 5.4 lane miles of road each year, officials say.