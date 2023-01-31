City of Trotwood seeks voter approval of tax levy renewal for fire, EMS services

TROTWOOD — Voters in Trotwood will be asked this May to approve the renewal of a 4.15-mill levy for the purpose of funding city fire and emergency medical services.
First approved in 2013, this 4.15-mill levy has been renewed once, for a five-year period, in 2018. According to City Manager Quincy Pope, this tax generates around $989,000 annually.
This time, the city is asking voters to approve the levy on a permanent basis, eliminating the need for future renewal requests.
“This levy is all encompassing for personnel, equipment, vehicles, trainings, and essentially all areas that allow us to do our job,” said Deputy Fire and EMS Chief Chad McInturff. “Denial of this renewal will impact every area of our ability to provide services.”
The renewal will not raise the tax rate and, if approved, will allow fire and EMS staffing levels to remain fixed while allowing for the maintenance and upgrading of equipment, according to Pope.
“(This levy) allows Trotwood Fire & Rescue to keep current fire stations and equipment in service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” he said.
Revenue from the levy also provides funding necessary for community and school education programs and for continuing education for personnel, Pope said.
If approved, the cost of the levy would continue to be $72.06 for the owner of a $50,000 property and $144.13 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home.
In 2021, Trotwood voters approved a similar request for renewal of a five-year, 5.75-mill operating levy. That levy funds about 60% of the city’s police services, as well as administrative, planning and zoning, parks and recreations, and other essential services.
In November 2022, Trotwood voters approved a new five-year, 0.5% income tax that will generate money for road improvements. That levy is estimated to provide around $1 million per year in additional revenue and will allow the city to pave about 5.4 lane miles of road each year, officials say.
