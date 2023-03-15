City of Troy files violations against Tavern building as court fight continues

The building was damaged in the January 2020 tornado that struck the downtown. The sidewalk in front along Main Street has been blocked to pedestrians and parking since the tornado. Historic preservation advocates, property owners and city officials have argued over the future of the property since.

The building is owned by Randy Kimmel of 116 West Main Street LLC. It is known as the Tavern and IOOF building, and has portions dating to the 1840s, including serving as home of an early Miami County courthouse.