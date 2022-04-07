City officials oppose two Riverside liquor permits, citing criminal activity

Those permits allow for the sale and consumption of beer, wine and mixed beverages until 2:30 a.m. and on Sunday, according to state records.

The background check was conducted on March 30, Riverside records state. It showed that Smith, 52, has a criminal history that involves multiple types of violations.

Meanwhile, Riverside City Manager Joshua Rauch is recommending dropping opposition to one permit for Oddbody’s, while maintaining an objection for another.

Riverside previously objected to a liquor permit held by Blue Nile Investment Group, LLC, which was mistakenly believed to be associated with Oddbody’s, city records show.

Blue Nile Entertainment, dba Oddbody’s, was issued a D5 permit in December 2019, state records show.

In 2020, the city also objected after Oddbody’s owner, Blue Nile Entertainment, applied for a renewal of its license at 5418 Burkhardt.

That opposition was “due to the volume and type of law enforcement calls made to the establishment,” including “public safety and welfare calls related to crowding, noise, traffic, public intoxication, underage consumption, and criminal activity,” Rauch said in an email.

The city’s objection is pending, “but we are working with the establishment’s representatives to address the public safety concerns,” Rauch added.