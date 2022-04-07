dayton-daily-news logo
City officials oppose two Riverside liquor permits, citing criminal activity

Riverside police want a liquor license hearing for a Linden Avenue business while the city plans to drop one of two liquor permits it opposes at Burkhart Road bar. FILE

Local News
By
RIVERSIDE — Police are pushing for a hearing on the liquor license for a Linden Avenue business, while the city plans to drop opposition to one of two liquor permits it had objected to at a Burkhardt Road site.

The issues involve Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill — whose applicant, police said, has an extensive criminal history — and another liquor license seeker linked to Oddbody’s Music Room.

Both licensing issues are set to be addressed tonight by Riverside City Council. Several Dayton Daily News attempts to contact Todd Anthony Smith of Bleachers and Oddbody’s owner Blue Nile Entertainment LLC on these issues this week have been unsuccessful.

Riverside police said Smith is the applicant for a liquor permit for Bleachers at 4317 Linden Ave. A background check for the address and Smith “has come back with an extensive criminal history,” according to a memo from Police Chief Frank Robinson.

Bleachers SB&G LLC, doing business as Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill, has applied for D5 and D6 liquor permits, which are pending, Ohio Division of Liquor Control records show.

Those permits allow for the sale and consumption of beer, wine and mixed beverages until 2:30 a.m. and on Sunday, according to state records.

The background check was conducted on March 30, Riverside records state. It showed that Smith, 52, has a criminal history that involves multiple types of violations.

Meanwhile, Riverside City Manager Joshua Rauch is recommending dropping opposition to one permit for Oddbody’s, while maintaining an objection for another.

Riverside previously objected to a liquor permit held by Blue Nile Investment Group, LLC, which was mistakenly believed to be associated with Oddbody’s, city records show.

Blue Nile Entertainment, dba Oddbody’s, was issued a D5 permit in December 2019, state records show.

In 2020, the city also objected after Oddbody’s owner, Blue Nile Entertainment, applied for a renewal of its license at 5418 Burkhardt.

That opposition was “due to the volume and type of law enforcement calls made to the establishment,” including “public safety and welfare calls related to crowding, noise, traffic, public intoxication, underage consumption, and criminal activity,” Rauch said in an email.

The city’s objection is pending, “but we are working with the establishment’s representatives to address the public safety concerns,” Rauch added.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

