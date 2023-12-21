City OKs almost $1 million for developer Simms’ West Dayton townhome project

“The preparation of this site will help leverage new market-rate housing that hasn’t been seen in West Dayton in over 20 years,” said Veronica Morris, Dayton’s economic development manager.

Charles Simms Development was one of three developers that responded to the city’s request for qualifications to redevelop a 1.1 acre site at 1005 W. Third St. in the Wright Dunbar business district.

The city last year agreed to pay nearly $159,000 to tear down the Gem City Ice Cream Co. building, part of which was very briefly home to the Wright brothers’ first bicycle shop. City officials said the long-vacant building was at risk of collapse. The site is now vacant land.

Charles Simms Development proposed building 26 new townhouses at the property.

Charlie Simms, president of the company, said he hopes to break ground on the project in the first quarter of 2024. Further approvals will be needed from the city for the actual townhome buildings, but targets are to have the first model open around the end of 2024, with the project wrapping up in late 2025 or early 2026 depending on sales.

He said the proposed townhomes would be three stories and have attached garages.

Simms said having city funding for this phase of the work is important because it allows the townhomes to be presented to the end buyers at a more affordable price.

“This was an important step, and we are glad to be part of the Wright-Dunbar resurgence,” Simms said.

Simms Development has built and opened more than 115 townhomes in downtown Dayton.

Dayton City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild said housing at different price points is needed in neighborhoods all across the city.

“This neighborhood is very strategic,” he said. “You can see this property can be catalytic.”