CityWide development agency names new president

Before joining CityWide, he long specialized in commercial banking and commercial real estate loan production and growth, CityWide officials said.

“Dan has been an integral part of the strong leadership team at CityWide since joining the organization in 2017,” said Shannon Martin, chairman of CityWide’s board of trustees. “The board is grateful for the leadership, vision and expertise Dan brings to the organization and to advancing economic and community development in Dayton and our larger region.”

Kane worked in the local banking community for 31 years and most recently he was the Dayton market president of First Financial Bank.

Established 50 years ago, CityWide has served as an advisor and partner on programs and services aimed at addressing Dayton’s need for economic growth and viable, attractive neighborhoods, the nonprofit said.

“Dan’s thoughtful participation in our community development work has helped bring important community amenities such as the Gem City Market and the Five Rivers Health Centers Edgemont Campus online,” said Karen DeMasi, vice-president of community development for CityWide.