Chaminade Julienne president to step down after next school year

The Board of Trustees have begun a search for a new president to take the helm as Meixner leaves. He does not plan to retire, according to a spokeswoman for CJ, but plans to do something different to help the community.

Explore Public forum will take place at University of Dayton in conjunction with NATO assembly

“As the proud son and grandson of CJ alumni, father of two graduates, and uncle to four more, I feel blessed to have been part of a community that I love for so many years of my personal and professional life,” Meixner said. “This is a decision that my wife, Laura, and I made last fall.”

The CJ Board of Trustees has formed a president search committee led by current board vice chair Jennifer Theibert.

The committee includes representatives of the school’s owners, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and the Marianists, as well as trustees and representatives of the school community. The committee have already begun planning an extensive search process.

Kevin Weckesser, CJ Board of Trustees chair, said CJ is looking for a “dynamic and inspirational leader” who believes in accessible, high-quality Catholic education.

“Someone who will think forward with the same ‘what’s next’ approach as Dan, while honoring our history and celebrating our Catholic identity and the special charisms and hallmarks of our founders which have made CJ such a special and unique place for nearly two centuries,” he said.

CJ leaders said that Meixner has been able to grow CJ significantly during his tenure. The campus footprint has expanded to just over 20 acres including the CJ STEMM Center, Roger Glass Stadium, Skelton Family Community Center, Eagle Tennis Center and Founders Center.

CJ’s enrollment has risen since 2010, when there were just over 600 students, to more than 700 students for each of the past three years. An increase is projected for next school year.

“Our next leader will inherit a very strong foundation and the exciting opportunity to build upon our 175-year history as a leader in Catholic education for our region,” Weckesser said.