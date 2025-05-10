CJ students hold prayer circle for peace ahead of NATO event

Flags from NATO countries were placed in a circle in a lawn between the school and athletic fields. The small flags in the Peace Prayer Circle represented the 32 countries in NATO.

“It was exciting because the timing of the Peace Prayer Circle was perfect, between when the white smoke appeared and Pope Leo XIV was named the new pope,” said Susan Marticello, public relations coordinator for CJ.

The news of the selection of a new pope was announced as the Peace Prayer Circle concluded.

“When Pope Leo XIV greeted the world, he called for the church to “be a missionary Church, building bridges, dialogue, always open to receiving with open arms for everyone,” Marticello said. “It was touching because building bridges and having open dialogue were discussed during our CJ’s Peace Ambassadors’ Peace Prayer Circle.”