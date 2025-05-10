CJ students hold prayer circle for peace ahead of NATO event

Chaminade-Julienne students pray outside the high school on Thursday. About 20 students and staff participated in a prayer circle that focused on peace ahead of the NATO summit that will take place in downtown Dayton later this month. Flags from NATO countries were placed in a circle in a lawn between the school and athletic fields. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

About 20 Chaminade-Julienne students and staff participated in a prayer circle Thursday afternoon that focused on peace ahead of the NATO summit that will take place in downtown Dayton later this month.

“I think it was meaningful to come together and talk about what peace means to us individually and then pray for peace,” said Eric Daniel, a CJ junior. “With NATO coming here, praying for those leaders is important because their actions here could help bring peace to every part of world. “

Flags from NATO countries were placed in a circle in a lawn between the school and athletic fields. The small flags in the Peace Prayer Circle represented the 32 countries in NATO.

“It was exciting because the timing of the Peace Prayer Circle was perfect, between when the white smoke appeared and Pope Leo XIV was named the new pope,” said Susan Marticello, public relations coordinator for CJ.

The news of the selection of a new pope was announced as the Peace Prayer Circle concluded.

“When Pope Leo XIV greeted the world, he called for the church to “be a missionary Church, building bridges, dialogue, always open to receiving with open arms for everyone,” Marticello said. “It was touching because building bridges and having open dialogue were discussed during our CJ’s Peace Ambassadors’ Peace Prayer Circle.”

