Classmates plant flowers in honor of Fairborn HS student killed in crash

13 minutes ago

Lily Clingner’s closest friends recently planted lilies at a bench in Community Park in honor the Fairborn High School student who died in a December car crash.

Along with the bench, there also is a mailbox for people to leave letters and notes in the container to which her parents will have access.

Clingner, 17, ran for the FHS cross country team and appeared on the high school’s honor roll. She was driving east on Dayton-Xenia Road in December with two other teens in her Volkswagen Beetle.

The car was struck at the intersection of Trebein Road by a dump truck that was headed south on Treibein, authorities said.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News.

