Clay Twp. would be split in two north of Phillipsburg under proposed secession petition

The group spearheading the effort, called the North West Initiative, has two proposals: First, that the portion of Clay Twp. north of U.S. 40 (excluding the villages of Phillipsburg and Verona) break away to form a new township, and second, that the new township be assigned to the Franklin Monroe school district.

Areas within the proposed new township currently fall within the Northmont City Schools District and the Tri-County North school district.

This split could be accomplished without a public Election Day vote by submitting a petition to the Montgomery County Commission signed by a majority of electors within the affected areas, according to state law.

The new township’s specific boundaries would be along Montgomery County Line Road to Diamond Mill Road, west on U.S. 40 to Ohio 49, north on Ohio 49 to Wengerlawn Road, west on Wengerlawn to Dodson Road, south on Dodson to U.S. 40, U.S. 40 to Preble County Line Road, north on Preble County Line to Darke County Line/Montgomery County Line Road.

The secession would require county commissioners to appoint three new trustees and one fiscal officer, with elections to follow, plans show.

If approved, state law requires current value/revenue/funds of Clay Twp. to be split with the new municipality. NWI plans state the proposed township would get an estimated $3 million for its starting general fund.

Organizers say residents in northern Clay Twp. receive “reduced services,” like police coverage and road repairs, compared to the services provided in the area below U.S. 40.

The creation of a new township would allow for improved governance, better voting power, stronger local services through the establishment of new police and fire departments, and would attract more investment and development, the NWI group asserts on its website.

“With a new township, local services, including education, could be tailored more specifically to the needs of the community, ensuring better access to essential services and reducing reliance on external jurisdictions,” the site reads.

But Clay Twp. leaders pushed back against the proposed plans in a letter recently approved by trustees.

Trustees argue a split would not improve services, but would instead increase costs and administrative burdens, while reducing “operational effectiveness,” for the remaining township residents who have no say in the issue.

“Such removal would result in the immediate loss of taxable property valuation that currently supports existing township tax levies approved by voters for fire, police, road and general operations,” trustees said in the letter of opposition.

“Clay Twp. has made long-term financial, staffing, equipment, and infrastructure commitments based on its current boundaries and tax valuation,” the statement continues. “An involuntary reduction in territory would undermine prudent fiscal planning and budgeting decisions made in good faith and in reliance on those existing boundaries. The consequences of proceeding with this plan would be immediate and far-reaching.”