Clayton resident recognized for 200th blood donation

“People who donate blood are part of our critical infrastructure industries. More donations are needed at this time and we hope people will continue to take the time to donate blood,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in a statement. “Maintaining an adequate blood supply is vital to public health. Blood donors help patients of all ages — accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those battling cancer and other life-threatening conditions.”

Recently Mathes began donating plasma after learning he was positive for the COVID-19 antibodies. Between Thanksgiving and February, he donated plasma seven times.

While Mathes said the attention is humbling, he just wants to help people.

“I was getting prescriptions for my wife and the woman in front of me turned around and asked if I donate platelets and I told her yes. She said thank you, because she was a cancer survivor. And that’s the stuff that makes me feel good,” he said.

Mathes said he hopes that his story will inspire other long-time donors to continue to donate and those that have never donated to consider it.