Clayton resident recognized for 200th blood donation

A Clayton man has given his 200th blood donation to the Community Blood Center in Dayton.
Pat Mathes was recognized by Clayton city council after giving his 200th blood donation early this year. He hopes to inspire others to donate especially during a time when medical facilities and patients need it most.
Mathes started giving blood when he was 18. About 20 years ago he started donating platelets after learning that they helped cancer patients. His wife has a son from a previous marriage that died from Leukemia, a form of cancer impacting blood and bone marrow, when he was five years old.
“I’m just born and raised to help others,” he said.
His donations came during a time when blood drives have been cancelled causing a shortage in hospitals and doctor’s offices.
“People who donate blood are part of our critical infrastructure industries. More donations are needed at this time and we hope people will continue to take the time to donate blood,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in a statement. “Maintaining an adequate blood supply is vital to public health. Blood donors help patients of all ages — accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those battling cancer and other life-threatening conditions.”
Recently Mathes began donating plasma after learning he was positive for the COVID-19 antibodies. Between Thanksgiving and February, he donated plasma seven times.
While Mathes said the attention is humbling, he just wants to help people.
“I was getting prescriptions for my wife and the woman in front of me turned around and asked if I donate platelets and I told her yes. She said thank you, because she was a cancer survivor. And that’s the stuff that makes me feel good,” he said.
Mathes said he hopes that his story will inspire other long-time donors to continue to donate and those that have never donated to consider it.