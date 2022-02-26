Clayton seeking planning commission member

The city of Clayton is accepting applications for a position on the planning commission. Members of the planning commission are appointed to five-year staggered terms by the City Council.
The planning commission is a group of volunteer Clayton citizens who serve as:
- the advisory body for planning proposals (policymaking, legislation);
- the advisory body for subdivisions and commercial development proposals;
- the advisory body for commercial architecture review.
Any Clayton residents interested in being considered can find additional information about the position and instructions for applying on the city website here. Resumes and a letter of interest will be accepted until noon March 14.
