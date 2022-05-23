Click it or Ticket: Traffic enforcement campaign underway

More than half of all people killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts, and countless others suffered preventable injuries, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol through June 5 as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign to bring awareness to the importance of wearing seat belts.
Seat belt usage has climbed but there are still millions of motorists daily who are not buckling up. Of the 23,824 occupants killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020, 51% of them were not wearing seat belts, according to the NHTSA.
Research has shown that wearing seat belts reduce the risk of fatal injury to the front seat passengers by 45% and the risk of moderate to critical injury by 50%, the agency reported.
Deputies will strictly enforce and issue citations for failure to wear seat belts and for failing to properly restrain children — who must be restrained in the appropriate device for age and weight — during this campaign.
