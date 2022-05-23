Click it or Ticket: Traffic enforcement campaign underway

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol through June 5 as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign to bring awareness to the importance of wearing seat belts.

Seat belt usage has climbed but there are still millions of motorists daily who are not buckling up. Of the 23,824 occupants killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020, 51% of them were not wearing seat belts, according to the NHTSA.