Clifton Crafthouse to open Creator’s Market next week

CLIFTON — A year after its incorporation, the Clifton Crafthouse Co-op will open its Creator’s Market next week, featuring food, crafts, and products from local small businesses.
The organization’s “Grand Opening & Birthday Shindig” is Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 7 p.m. at 4 Clay Street in Clifton, celebrating both the one year anniversary of the crafthouse’s incorporation, and the grand opening of the concept space. The market is adjacent to the planned larger renovation project on the corner of North and Clay Streets.
The Creator’s Market at the Co-op features a gallery, craft market, and demonstration kitchen, all subsidized by rooms for rent. Plans are underway for opening a shared certified commercial kitchen in the space later this fall, organizers said in an announcement.
“Members have been working for weeks painting, gardening, building fences, upgrading internet infrastructure, installing siding,” said Board President and Managing Director Piper Fernwey. “We wouldn’t be here without the efforts and contributions of so many people, I’m excited to celebrate this milestone with the community and everyone who helped us get here.”
The demonstration kitchen is available for classes, workshops, and events, and the shared commercial kitchen will be available to farmers, cottage food vendors, and food trucks. Use of the space is open to all business member-owners of the Co-op.
The Clifton Crafthouse Co-op is an incubation project of Co-op Dayton, which also kickstarted Gem City Market.
The event will feature performances, artists’ booths, food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for sale in the beer garden. Participating businesses include Stix Street Food, Nature’s Touch Soaps, Karl Yost Photography, Gnarly Heart Studio, and others.
The Creators’ Market will be open regularly on Saturdays to coincide with shows at the Clifton Opera House, with plans to expand hours as more vendors join.
“I am excited to see the Clifton Crafthouse Co-op take shape,” Clifton Mayor Alex Beiri said. “This is an ambitious project that seeks to revitalize a piece of the historic town center in Clifton. It is especially encouraging that the development model has been created by people and for people that have a stake in it”.
The crafthouse is funded by grants, donations and memberships. Member businesses do not pay ongoing fees, and market vendors contribute a small percentage of sales towards overhead and staffing. Co-ownership of the Clifton Crafthouse Co-op starts at $250 as a one-time equity contribution, with payment plans available for affordability and accessibility, according to an announcement.
