Clinics bring vaccines directly to interested Montgomery County high schoolers

“We faced a whole year of limitations. This just gives us a little bit of opportunities to start removing those limits for the 21-22 school year,” said Shannon Cox, superintendent for the Montgomery County Educational Service Center, speaking at the Stebbins clinic.

“It’s really the opportunity to bring everyone back in person, five days a week, to whatever the norm looks like. The big thing is to have all of our students back,” said Chad Wyen, superintendent with Mad River Local Schools.

Any fully vaccinated Ohioan no longer has to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19, which includes high school students.

The Dayton Daily News previously reported on the disruptions to the school year as many students and staff had to quarantine throughout the year.

“By changing our health order, students 16 and 17 years old who are vaccinated will be able to participate in sports and other activities, even when they have been exposed to someone with COVID,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.

Students who wish to receive the vaccine will need to have a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian in order to receive the shot.

The vaccine is not mandatory for students.

Cox said that if parents didn’t opt into the opportunity Wednesday, there will be other chances and Dayton Children’s is available to answer questions.

“This is still a very important decision to many families. And there’s a lot of information floating out there. Dayton children’s has done a great job of providing very scientific, very medical-based information about when you’re making the decision to have your teenagers vaccinated,” Cox said.

Dayton Children’s COVID-19 parent hotline can be reached at 1-888-746-KIDS (5437) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stebbins High School sophomore, Ryan Riesenbeck waits for 15 minutes after he received a COVID-19 vaccination at the school Wednesday April 28, 2021. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

“We are pleased to partner with Montgomery County Schools to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students 16 and older, to help put an end to the pandemic,” said Dr. Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer and vice president at Dayton Children’s.

Montgomery County high school vaccine clinics

Participating schools include:

Dayton Public Schools (Belmont)

Dayton Public Schools (Thurgood)

Dayton Regional Stem School

DECA

GEM City Career Prep

Miami Valley School

Northridge

Montgomery County ESC Learning Center North

Oakwood High School

Stebbins High School

Trotwood High School

Valley View High School

Wayne High School

To sign up for a clinic appointment, parents should visit childrensdayton.org/school-covid-19-vaccines.