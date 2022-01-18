Closed stores, limited hours: Employers adjust to workforce crunch

“I feel like everybody has their challenges right now,” Frantz said. “We have had to raise our wages to be more competitive with the market and we have had to get very creative with benefits to make ourselves appealing.”

The employee the company is trying to attract needs a flexible schedule, although they can be part time to supplement their income, or full time.

“Some of the creative ways we have had to reach out and think outside of the box are we have offered extended referral bonuses, sign-on bonuses,” she said.

The company offered pet insurance after a look at statistics showing young people focusing on having pets versus children, Frantz said. “We added pet insurance to our benefits and they love it,” she said.

Nothing, Frantz said, “can be too crazy at this point.”

The business had offered tuition reimbursement of $2,500 a year for students working at least 15 hours a week. It now offers free bachelor’s degrees, books and a laptop for 15 hours a week.

Child care a big issue

A lot of factors have aligned to cause the employee shortage, said Sara Welty, public assistance administrator at Miami County Job and Family Services.

Welty and others point to daycare as the number one problem. The issue isn’t just the cost of daycare but available openings at centers. Transportation also is a barrier, she said.

“There is an increase in people retiring, and there are not enough people to replace them. Females are leaving the workforce to stay home to take care of their children due to the cost of daycare,” Welty said. “With COVID, we are hearing that people are fearful to return to traditional work. They are wanting to remain at home or find remote working options.”

Many families worry about schools going back to remote learning — which occurred again in recent days due to COVID —leaving some individuals without a backup childcare plan if the kids can’t go to school, Welty said.

Students taking on a role

The Piqua Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the local school district on a project where students will research and poll peers.

“They will then present to a variety of community employers, helping learn how to effectively direct their marketing efforts to better engage and connect with the next generation of employees,” said Kathy Sherman, president of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber is working with staffing agencies, placing job postings for member businesses on a variety of sites, connecting employers with high school students as well as providing students with business tours to show available job opportunities, Sherman said.

A workforce visioning session held recently with larger manufacturers in Miami County included discussions of the effects of not enough hires.

“Their challenges don’t necessarily result in shutdowns, but they do impact production,” said Rich Osgood, Miami County development director.

For those looking for job options, Ohiomeansjobs.com includes a list of job openings. The Job Center at Job and Family Services offers free classes on interviewing, resumes and soft skills, and open interviews with a variety of employers are held each Friday, Welty said.