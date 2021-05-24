Clothes That Work’s 2021 Men at Work campaign most successful in its history

“The dedication, enthusiasm and hard work from all of the Role Models helps us make a difference in the lives of our clients,” said Cindy Garner, Clothes That Work executive director, in a news release. “We raised over $40,000 making it our most successful campaign ever. Every dollar of the money raised goes directly to the Clothes That Work mission to clothe, educate and empower individuals to prepare them for employment success and help build a stronger Dayton workforce. This campaign inspires our job seekers and shows them that being a Role Model is attainable for them as well.”

Men at Work was created seven years ago. For years, Clothes That Work mostly served women, but today, men make up more than 58 percent of the organization’s clients. Collectively, Men at Work has generated over $190,000 to support the organization’s mission.

Clothes That Work has helped over 34,000 men, women and independent teens since its inception 23 years ago.

For more information, call (937) 222-3778 or visit ClothesThatWork.org.