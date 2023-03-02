BreakingNews
Middletown man dies after being hit by semi on I-75 in Warren County
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Coalition unveils proposals for government support

Local News
By
14 minutes ago
List of desired projects lets region approach government with ‘one voice,’ advocates say

Area leaders have unveiled their top priorities when approaching state and federal governments for funding.

The Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC) released its annual list of community-evaluated proposals Wednesday.

Among the top “priority” proposals looking for government support: A $17.2 million Air Camp and Educational Outreach complex; a $15 million digital material management center for the Air Force; a $5.1 million project to rehabilitate disabled veterans and more.

ExploreUD proposes new Dayton ‘microsystems’ research center

Other proposals include building a new Ronald McDonald House, expanding Dayton Air Show parking and upgrading the Dayton Wright Brothers Airport terminal.

The final list includes 100 proposals in the realms of defense, health care, transportation, development and local quality of life.

For these projects to become reality, they need funding and support from government.

Led by the Dayton Development Coalition with support from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Springfield Partnership, the final list lets the region “speak with one voice when seeking governmental and other project support,” the coalition said.

“PDAC brings our community together to review important projects that can bring investment and opportunity to the Dayton region,” said Debbie Feldman, PDAC chair and president and chief executive of Dayton Children’s Hospital. “This year’s projects showcase the hard work of organizations finding ways to bring creative new initiatives to our region.”

Twenty-three of the proposals retained their ranking from last year’s PDAC cycle.

More about the projects can be found in the coalition’s PDAC website at https://www.daytonregion.com/services-businesses/advocacy/pdac

In Other News
1
VineBrook Homes: 5 key takeaways from our investigation into one of...
2
Downtown bus hub area called ‘hot mess’ as RTA, leaders discuss safety...
3
Middletown man dies after being hit by semi on I-75 in Warren County
4
Prosecutors say Householder hatched bribery scheme at Washington...
5
Small fire evacuates large apartment building in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top