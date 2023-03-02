Coalition unveils proposals for government support

Area leaders have unveiled their top priorities when approaching state and federal governments for funding.
The Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC) released its annual list of community-evaluated proposals Wednesday.
Among the top “priority” proposals looking for government support: A $17.2 million Air Camp and Educational Outreach complex; a $15 million digital material management center for the Air Force; a $5.1 million project to rehabilitate disabled veterans and more.
Other proposals include building a new Ronald McDonald House, expanding Dayton Air Show parking and upgrading the Dayton Wright Brothers Airport terminal.
The final list includes 100 proposals in the realms of defense, health care, transportation, development and local quality of life.
For these projects to become reality, they need funding and support from government.
Led by the Dayton Development Coalition with support from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Springfield Partnership, the final list lets the region “speak with one voice when seeking governmental and other project support,” the coalition said.
“PDAC brings our community together to review important projects that can bring investment and opportunity to the Dayton region,” said Debbie Feldman, PDAC chair and president and chief executive of Dayton Children’s Hospital. “This year’s projects showcase the hard work of organizations finding ways to bring creative new initiatives to our region.”
Twenty-three of the proposals retained their ranking from last year’s PDAC cycle.
More about the projects can be found in the coalition’s PDAC website at https://www.daytonregion.com/services-businesses/advocacy/pdac
