Coalition unveils proposals for government support

For these projects to become reality, they need funding and support from government.

Led by the Dayton Development Coalition with support from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Springfield Partnership, the final list lets the region “speak with one voice when seeking governmental and other project support,” the coalition said.

“PDAC brings our community together to review important projects that can bring investment and opportunity to the Dayton region,” said Debbie Feldman, PDAC chair and president and chief executive of Dayton Children’s Hospital. “This year’s projects showcase the hard work of organizations finding ways to bring creative new initiatives to our region.”

Twenty-three of the proposals retained their ranking from last year’s PDAC cycle.

More about the projects can be found in the coalition’s PDAC website at https://www.daytonregion.com/services-businesses/advocacy/pdac