UD proposes new Dayton ‘microsystems’ research center

The center is one idea in list of proposals PDAC participants hope will strengthen and advance the Dayton region — and that list is ready for public perusal.

Publicizing this proposal and others is the second step in an annual PDAC process.

The committee wants ideas and proposals worthy of Dayton Development Coalition and local lobbying efforts for state and federal government funding.

Many of the project ideas have been submitted in the past and continue to be discussed. Familiar proposals include funding for the National Veterans Affairs History Center in Dayton, enhancements to Levitt Pavilion, the Triumph of Flight monument, a STEM center for Air Camp and more.

Proposals generally fall under five categories — defense, development, health care, transportation and government services and quality of life.

You can read the proposals at https://www.daytonregion.com/services-businesses/advocacy/pdac-projects.

Public comments on the ideas will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Comments can be sent via the web link or emailed to Tyler Clogg at tclogg@daytonregion.com.

All submissions are evaluated by one of five review panels. The panels submit their recommendations to a full committee for final consideration.