Ohio sports gambling starts Jan. 1: What we know now
College Bound? Military service is an option

Local News
By , Staff Writer
57 minutes ago
High school seniors face major decisions in their last year of high school. What influences their thinking?

Editor’s note: College Bound? is a series from the Dayton Daily News asking local high school seniors how they are deciding what to do after graduation. State and local leaders have worked in recent years to build a diverse workforce by promoting options other than a four-year university such as apprenticeships and trade school. We wanted to hear from high schoolers in their own words how they are choosing with path to take. Go here for a full report.

Military

Troi Smith, a senior at Northmont High School, has already enlisted in the Army, but he can’t be deployed until after he graduates from high school.

Smith said he’s interested in serving in Syria due to his family’s influence.

“It’s a place that my cousin, who was also serving in the Army, ended up being deployed at and he talks about how his experience was and how he enjoyed it,” Smith said.

The military was something he was interested in for a long time, Smith said. He investigated enlisting in the Marines before ultimately deciding on the Army.

Smith said he signed a six-year contract and will consider what he wants to do after that contract ends. He’s considering going into welding or another trade, or attending college to be a mechanical engineer, and he’s hoping he can use GI Bill money to pay for his school.

Military members who have been deployed for at least 90 days can be eligible for the GI Bill, which pays for tuition at a university, college or trade school using federal funding.

According to the U.S. Army website, depending on rank and how long the person has served, the minimum a private with less than two years of service would earn falls between $20,340 a year and $39,531 a year.

Under Ohio law, veterans get a preference in many jobs, including many of the skilled trade jobs as well as firefighting and police positions.

“The military is something that I’ve wanted to do since I was 10,” Smith said. “I’ve been talking about it a while. The second I was 17, I went down to the recruiter’s office and signed up with it.”

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

