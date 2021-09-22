Collins in Troy chosen to give C-130 new stopping power

“Our equipment will simplify aircraft maintenance and increase safety — ultimately helping our warfighters execute their missions with increased efficiency and success,” Matt Maurer, general manager, military landing systems said in a Collins announcement. “This selection builds on our longstanding relationships with the U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin as a premier wheel and brake supplier with a proven record of performance.”

Collins’ C-130 brakes, which feature its Duracarb® carbon heat sink material, can allow for up to 2,000 landings per overhaul — compared to 250 landings per overhaul experienced by operators of the C-130′s current system.

“That lifespan is eight times longer, significantly reducing maintenance time and cost,” Collins said. “At the same time, Collins’ brakes are capable of handling higher energy than the aircraft’s existing equipment, which increases the safety margin when stopping heavily loaded C-130s.”

Collins is a provider of wheels and brakes for military platforms, including the Air Force’s F-15, F-16, C-5, C-130 and Global Hawk fleets. Earlier this year, the company was selected by the U.S. Air Force to design and develop a new wheel and carbon brake for the B-52. Collins has also completed wheel and brake upgrades for several air forces around the globe.