Colorado contractor seeks funds for secure conference space in Dayton

Such facilities are expected to be secure spaces for discussing or viewing classified information.

In an application to the Dayton Region Priority Development and Advocacy Committee — also known as “PDAC” — 413 Works puts the cost of the project north of $20.5 million, including $1.1 million for real estate acquisition.

From the organization’s application to PDAC: “This project will create a secure facility in Dayton to support military, defense and aerospace operations. Funding will support real estate acquisition, design, construction, certification and oversight costs. The space will be available for lease by government and industry partners, supporting national security needs while generating long-term economic benefits for the region and allowing defense-related venders access to greater contracting opportunities.”

On its web site, 413 Works says its clients include the Department of Defense and State Department.

413 Works Chief Executive Jessica Lee says she’s familiar with Dayton.

“As a small business in the national security space, we have several partners that are either based in Ohio and have projects here or vice versa,” Lee told the Dayton Daily News. “Additionally our towns and regions have some strong similarities.”

“I got to meet some fine folks from Ohio during a trip out to D.C. with my own chamber of commerce when Rep. (Mike) Turner was going to give our delegation remarks on just that topic — the similarities between our communities and the importance of cooperation and learning from each other."

The challenge of access to SCIF space for small- and medium-sized businesses is nationwide and real, Lee said.

“Very few regions are as aware and forward-leaning as Dayton and Colorado Springs,” she added.

In 2024, the Fairborn Development Corp. was awarded a $1 million grant from the state of Ohio to build a 40,000-square-foot SCIF at the former Skyway Plaza in Fairborn.

Ohio civil engineering firm Choice One is doing survey work and preparing demolition plans for the project, a Fairborn spokeswoman said Tuesday. That work is funded through the $1 million grant.

Fairborn officials anticipate the project moving through the city Planning Board in the first quarter this year.

“Skyway Plaza has been a long‑awaited opportunity, and these early steps show real momentum. We’re committed to making sure this redevelopment delivers meaningful value to the community," said Fairborn City Manager Michael Gebhart.

The PDAC committee oversees requests or proposals for government funding for ideas applicants believe will benefit the Dayton region as part of an annual prioritization process.

The idea is to advance regional lobbying efforts with a unified voice.

Neither the Dayton Development Coalition, which oversees the PDAC process, nor the PDAC Committee, awards funding. There is no immediate funding tied to the process.

Most of the proposals will likely be concepts for which funding, a groundbreaking or execution could be years away — if those steps ever take place.

The latest proposals can be found at the PDAC web site, daytonregion.com/local-business/advocacy/pdac