Columbus Zoo welcomes baby western lowland gorilla

“Sue is being an amazing mom, cuddling and caring for her newborn with lots of love,” the zoo said.

To give them privacy and bonding time, zoo staff will wait to find out whether the baby is a boy or girl.

The indoor viewing area in the Congo Expedition region will be closed for a few days while the troop gets settled.

However, the other gorilla troop will be in the outdoor habitat.

Starting Monday, the new gorilla will be visible from 11 a.m. until the zoo closes at 6 p.m.

The baby is the 35th gorilla to be born at the Columbus Zoo.