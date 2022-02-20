Comic book, coffee shop set to debut in revived downtown Miamisburg building

The shop was initially planned to open in early 2021 but pandemic-related restrictions and supply-chain issues led to a series of delays.

Remillard, of Monroe, who grew up in Miamisburg, said he and his wife, Erin, put a lot effort into making Monocle Comics & Coffee the kind of place people walk into and immediately want to spend time in.

That includes a lounge showing comic book and pop-culture themed movies, television and videos, plus special events and signings and activities for younger children.

Custom-built bins offer up back issues of comics and a display wall spotlights rare collector’s editions.

“It’s upscale,” he said. “It’s not just cardboard boxes on top of tables.”

For the coffee side of things, Remillard chose a Cincinnati-based specialty roaster that has “a superior product” to be able to offer customers fresh, made-to-order gourmet coffee, lattes and espresso.

The retail selection will include a wide variety of Marvel, DC and independent comic books and graphic novels, plus T-shirts, Funko Pop figurines, toys and Tervis tumblers, all of them themed around comic book and pop culture.

Miamisburg City Council approving a $5,000 retail incentive grant for Monocle Comics & Coffee will help offset inventory costs.

“For a small business being able to have that additional review to put towards getting the shop open, it’s huge,” he said.

Remillard said he’s been into comic books almost his whole life. He started selling comic books online “a little bit here and there” but Monocle marks his first foray into actually having retail sales of them.

Comic books are far more popular now than when he was younger, Remillard said.

“I think with the success of the ... Marvel Cinematic Universe, that has really helped with a new generation of readers of comic books who really want to get into it and see new and different stories from what they’re seeing on the screen,” he said.

Remillard and his wife will be the shop’s two full-time employees. They plan to hire between five and 10 part-time employees, including teens.