Commercial warehouse near UD Arena sells for $2 million

A commercial office and warehouse property near the University of Dayton Arena just sold for more than $2 million, local property records show.
Dayton J3 LLC bought the property at 2300 Edwin C. Moses Blvd. for $2,025,000 from Arena Business Center LLC, in a transaction that Montgomery County records date as Monday.
The 74,592-square-foot building is less than a mile from the arena, just west of Interstate 75.
Dayton J3, with the help of by Lebanon attorney Martin Hubbell, filed incorporation papers with the state of Ohio in September 2021. Dayton J3′s tax mailing address matches Hubbell’s business address in Lebanon.
A message seeking comment was left for Hubbell.
