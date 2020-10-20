Commissaries offer special pricing on specific products during October

· Turn off computers at the end of the day. It costs about 21 cents a day or $75 a year when computers are left on all day

· Use a power strip for electronic equipment (not just computers) and turn it off when not in use – average savings is $100 and up to 12 percent of annual electric bill

· Turn back your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day – average savings is $83 and up to 10 percent annually on heating and cooling bills

· Replace your home’s five most frequently used light fixtures or bulbs with models that have earned the ENERGY STAR — average savings is $75 and 9 percent on your annual electric bill

· Use the sleep mode and power-management features on your computer – average savings is $30 and up to 4 percent of annual electric bill

For more information on National Energy Action Month and simple ways to reduce your energy usage, visit the Department of Energy’s Energy Saver page and access the money-saving tips in the DOE’s energy saving guide.