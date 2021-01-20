Commissary offers nutritious foods to meet new year’s health resolutions

· “Warming up America.” General Mills is offering high-value coupons and premium giveaways for significant savings on Progresso Soup products. Promotion runs through Jan. 31.

· We Stand Together. Commissary customers can earn a $15-off digital coupon by purchasing $50 worth of P&G products through Jan. 31 in a single transaction. Shoppers must scan their Commissary Rewards Card at checkout to have the digital coupon added to their card. The coupon must be redeemed by Feb. 28.

· General Mills “Return to School/Box Tops Education” Event. General Mills is offering the “Return to School” event, which serves as an opportunity for commissary customers to save money on their favorite General Mills brands while supporting their local schools. Instead of clipping box tops, shoppers can now use the Box Tops for Education app or mobile site to simply scan their receipt and the earnings will instantly be credited to the school of their choice’s account. Each box top submitted is worth 10 cents. Since going digital, 1.6 million people have used the app to submit over 14.6 million receipts. Commissary customers will see oversized lunch box displays, as well as school bus displays with high-value coupons. Customers will also see “Family Fit Lifestyle” displays promoting savings on General Mills nutritious and healthy snacks and meals. Promotions run through Jan. 31.

· Featured ‘dietitian-approved’ recipes. Customers can save up to 20 percent on select ingredients for the following recipes highlighted on commissaries.com: Hearty Beef Stew and Chile Chicken Nachos.

· Find out what’s on sale. Go to the Reward and Savings section to get the Sales Flyer that gives prices on sale products along with other useful information about food and commissary services.

· Save money with the Commissary Rewards Card, your source for digital coupons.

“We wish for all our service members and their families to have a safe, peaceful and prosperous new year,” Saucedo said. “Our commissary staff is dedicated to delivering their commissary benefit. And when they enter their commissary they can depend on us following strict DOD health protection in our stores, specifically regarding sanitary measures, face coverings and social distancing.”