Commission recommends Huber Heights approve Buc-ee’s proposal

Preliminary plans to construct a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s near the Interstate 70/Ohio 235 interchange in Huber Heights will go before council as soon as this month.

The preliminary development plans and a request for rezoning to facilitate construction of the mammoth convenience store and fueling station was recommended for council approval Tuesday evening in a unanimous vote by the city’s Planning Commission.

City council’s next work session is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19, followed by a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 25.

If council votes to approve the preliminary plans, the developer will then begin to draft a detailed development plan, which would also go before the planning commission, with council subsequently having the final say.

Preliminary site drawings submitted to the city include plans for 120 gas pumps and more than 700 parking spaces on a nearly 53-acre site, which is situated at the northeast corner of the I- 70/Ohio 235 interchange, across from the CenterPoint 70 Business Park.

Representatives for Buc-ee’s attended Tuesday’s planning commission meeting, fielding a few questions from commission members, most of which centered around traffic.

The company’s officials said they’re working closely with the Ohio Department of Transportation on potential road improvements near the site to accommodate the anticipated increase in daily traffic to and from the store.

“It’s certainly important to us because if the traffic doesn’t work here, people are going to go elsewhere — good brisket and jerky only go so far,” said Andy Shaw of engineering firm Kimley-Horn.

“I’ve said in the past that convenience stores don’t generate a lot of traffic; well, this is different. It’s a destination people travel out of their way to go to,” said Huber Heights city planner Aaron Sorrell, adding that site plans incorporate a proposed traffic lane dedicated to drivers going to Buc-ee’s and a bypass lane for those who aren’t.

“In general, this (store) will add an additional 1,000 trips in the morning and 1,000 trips in the evening as far as peak hour traffic,” he noted.