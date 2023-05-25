Community Blood Center faces critical shortage entering holiday weekend

The Community Blood Center is facing a critical shortage of types O and B negative blood entering the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
CBC is encouraging donations from all eligible donors with special hours and donor gifts Friday through Sunday at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St.
All types are needed because there are fewer blood drives during the holiday period and the CBC will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Everyone who registers to donate Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Dayton CBC can choose a free Kings Island ticket or a $10 Kroger gift card.
Registered donors also will receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and will be entered in the May drawing to win two tickets to the June 30 Taylor Swift concert at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Make an appointment using the Donor Time app, online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220 to help the CBC reach its goal of registering 350 donors every day to meet the needs of area hospitals.
You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.
Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.
