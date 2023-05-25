Community Blood Center faces critical shortage entering holiday weekend

Make an appointment using the Donor Time app, online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220 to help the CBC reach its goal of registering 350 donors every day to meet the needs of area hospitals.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.